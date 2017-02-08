Joe Diffie to perform in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One big name country music star is set to make their way to Zanesville this Spring.

The Smiling Goat Saloon announced Joe Diffie will kick off their patio concert series with a concert on May 26th.

Darren Tigner, Owner of the Smiling Goat Saloon, said Diffie will be the first national act of 2017 to officially open the patio.

“We’re really excited, you know last year we started doing the national acts with the addition of our new patio and this year we really want to expand on that so we’re doing a whole summer concert series,” said Tigner.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10 a.m. with a special one-day discounted price of $30. Regular price tickets are $35 after Friday and then $39 at the door.

In addition to Diffie, local favorite DoubleCut will be the opening act for the show.

“It really helps to not only support the national acts but then we’re also able to give opportunities for some of our local acts to play in front of someone like Joe Diffie is really, really cool and exciting for us,” said Tigner.

VIP tables will also be available for $79 per person, limited to four people per table. The VIP tickets will include a meet and greet, early access to the venue and a t-shirt.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.smilinggoatsaloon.com.