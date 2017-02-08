Matt Ryan

Lady Generals top Tri-Valley for share of MVL lead; Maysville and Morgan earn wins

by Matt Ryan on February 8, 2017 at 11:57 pm

The Sheridan Lady Generals defeated Tri-Valley 38-35 to earn a share of the MVL lead, while Maysville and Morgan recorded conference wins as well.

Maysville defeated Crooksville 60-45 Wednesday night at the Kiln, while the Morgan Lady Raiders beat West Muskingum 62-40.

High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Cambridge 70
St. Clairsville 61

Girls Basketball
Tri-Valley 35
Sheridan 38

Maysville 60
Crooksville 45

Morgan 62
West Muskingum 40

Zanesville 59
Marietta 30

Heath 38
Utica 65

Lakewood 65
Licking Valley 39

Granville 50
Watkins Memorial 30

