Lady Generals top Tri-Valley for share of MVL lead; Maysville and Morgan earn wins

The Sheridan Lady Generals defeated Tri-Valley 38-35 to earn a share of the MVL lead, while Maysville and Morgan recorded conference wins as well.

Maysville defeated Crooksville 60-45 Wednesday night at the Kiln, while the Morgan Lady Raiders beat West Muskingum 62-40.

High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Cambridge 70

St. Clairsville 61

Girls Basketball

Tri-Valley 35

Sheridan 38

Maysville 60

Crooksville 45

Morgan 62

West Muskingum 40

Zanesville 59

Marietta 30

Heath 38

Utica 65

Lakewood 65

Licking Valley 39

Granville 50

Watkins Memorial 30