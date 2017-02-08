Lady Generals top Tri-Valley for share of MVL lead; Maysville and Morgan earn wins

The Sheridan Lady Generals defeated Tri-Valley 38-35 to earn a share of the MVL lead, while Maysville and Morgan recorded conference wins as well.
Maysville defeated Crooksville 60-45 Wednesday night at the Kiln, while the Morgan Lady Raiders beat West Muskingum 62-40.
High School Scoreboard
Boys Basketball
Cambridge 70
St. Clairsville 61
Girls Basketball
Tri-Valley 35
Sheridan 38
Maysville 60
Crooksville 45
Morgan 62
West Muskingum 40
Zanesville 59
Marietta 30
Heath 38
Utica 65
Lakewood 65
Licking Valley 39
Granville 50
Watkins Memorial 30