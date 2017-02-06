Louisville suspends Adel, Mathiang for game at Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has suspended senior center Mangok Mathiang and sophomore forward Deng Adel for Monday night’s game at No. 9 Virginia, leaving the sixth-ranked Cardinals with just seven scholarship players for the key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The school says the two were suspended for violating team curfew on Saturday night. Coach Rick Pitino said in a statement that Adel and Mathiang were out late after the Cardinals returned from Saturday’s win at Boston College and added, “The players were fully aware that we have zero tolerance in this area.”

Pitino also said sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell has taken over Mathiang’s role as a team captain.

Adel is Louisville’s No. 3 scorer (11.1 points per game). Mathiang has averaged 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past five contests.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org