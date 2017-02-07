Lundqvist, Grabner lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Mats Zuccarello and Oscar Lindberg also scored to help the Rangers win for the sixth time in eight games and give coach Alain Vigneault his 600th career victory. Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller each had two assists to help New York beat Anaheim for the fifth straight meeting.

Lundqvist gave up fewer than three goals for the sixth time in his last seven starts, improving to 6-1-0 in that stretch. In this one, he topped the 40 saves he made in a 3-2 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 25.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 16 saves. The Ducks have lost five of their last seven (2-4-1).