Man held on $3M bond in death of 14-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND (AP) — The man charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl found in an abandoned house is being held on $3 million bond.

Investigators haven’t provided details about how Alianna DeFreeze died. They say forensic evidence led them to 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid (YOO’-klid).

A message seeking comment was left Monday for the public defender who unsuccessfully argued for a lower bond during Whitaker’s initial appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court over the weekend.

Whitaker was arrested last Thursday, days after the teen’s body was found.

Surveillance cameras recorded her getting off a public bus in that area on Jan. 26. Her mother had reported her missing after she failed to show up for school.