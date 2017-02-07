MRC offering new “no-strings-attached” membership plan

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- Well if you have problems with commitment, the Muskingum Recreation Center (MRC) can now help.

That is, if you have problems with your commitment to the gym. The MRC is now offering a new month-to-month membership plan with “no-strings-attached” for just $50.

Michele Gross, Membership Manger In-Training at MRC, said that this is a no commitment membership and there is no initiation fee.

“We’re really excited to offer this new opportunity for possible members, perspective members or someone who might be from out-of-town and plans on being here for a little bit,” said Gross.

The $50 membership includes use of the entire second floor fitness area, use of the pool and access to the gymnasium.

Gross said that they created this membership plan to provide as many options for the community.

“We just really want to accommodate the needs of our possible patrons and get people more fit and active in our community.”

For more information on how you can get your MRC month-to-month membership plan, please visit www.muskingumrecreationcenter.org