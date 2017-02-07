Muskingum grad part of Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Among those celebrating on the field after the Patriots’ record breaking 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI was a Muskingum University grad.

Josh Boyer, class of 2000, has been on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff since 2006 and has been the cornerback coach since 2012. The Heath native was a wide receiver for three years at then Muskingum College, before moving to cornerback his senior year. He was named All-Ohio Athletic Conference in 1999.

This was Boyer’s second ring won with New England. He was on the staff when the Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIX. It was Boyer who extended a tryout to undrafted Malcolm Butler who made the game winning interception in that Super Bowl.

The New England defensed, helped by Coach Boyer, limited the Falcons to just 167 yards of total offense in the second half to help the Patriots overcome a 25-point second half deficit and their fifth all time Super Bowl win.