No. 5 Florida State holds off No. 16 Miami 80-71

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chatrice White scored 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and fifth-ranked Florida State defeated No. 16 Miami 80-71 on Monday night.

White also had 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Shakayla Thomas also had 19 points, Brittany Brown added 13 and Ivey Slaughter 11 as the Seminoles (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight.

Florida State led by as many as 15 (35-20) midway through the second period before Miami cut the margin to 40-32 at halftime. The Hurricanes would eventually tie it at 54 early in the fourth on Keyona Hayes’ 3-pointer but FSU would go on a 14-2 run, including seven straight points by White, to take control.

Miami closed within 72-69 on a Jessica Thomas 3-pointer but could not draw any closer.

Hayes led the Hurricanes (17-6, 6-5) with 17 points and Thomas added 16.