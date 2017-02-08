Ohio doctor accused of selling painkillers pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeastern Ohio doctor suspected of illegally selling painkillers has pleaded not guilty to a 78-count indictment that includes drug trafficking charges.

The Vindicator in Youngstown (http://bit.ly/2kHsAq3 ) reports a magistrate required no bail on Tuesday for William Paloski and allowed the 74-year-old Canfield man to remain free on his promise to continue appearing for court proceedings.

The state pharmacy board has said it began an investigation with law enforcement in March 2013 concerning questionable prescription practices at Paloski’s clinic, BEM Medical Arts Center. A 2015 raid turned up patient charts, cash, firearms, and drug and financial records at Paloski’s home and office.

Defense attorney David Betras told the court that Paloski has no criminal record.

Authorities seized more than $1 million in assets from the doctor.

