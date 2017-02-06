Ohio Overdoses and Recovery

Ohio holds the record with most recorded deaths from synthetic opioids in the country and according to Muskingum Behavioral Health C.E.O. Steve Carrel eight Ohio residents die each day due to drug overdosing.

With those facts known, a solution is being sought after. To find a solution you need to know the reason why and Carrel said a big reason there are so many overdose deaths is partially due to not having enough help out there for those looking for treatment.

“One of the problems we have in southeast Ohio is we have a problem attracting people who have the credentials to do drug treatment,” Carrel said. “That includes Addictionologist’s, Psychiatrists who specialize in addiction, are at an all time shortage.”

One way Southeastern Ohio is trying to combat this issue, is by having the communities support for so many people in need of treatment are too embarrassed to admit to friends and families that they do in fact need help.

“Community Support is key for recovery in general,” Carrel said. “It could be having rallies, you know we support. One of the messages of a rally simply put is ‘Love the addict, hate the disease.”

The event Carrol mentions is the ‘Unite & Light the Way Out of Darkness’ prayer and candle light vigil being held at 7:00 P.M. at the James Singer Activity Center at 831 Matthews Street.