Police Searching for Suspect in Hit Skip

Newark Police investigate a hit skip accident that left a 24-year-old man seriously injured along the highway.

Police said just before 11:30 Sunday night they were called along with the fire department to the report of a person struck on State Route 16 eastbound between O’Bannon Avenue and Dayton Road.

The man was discovered by a passerby who called 911.

The victim was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital and flown to Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, where he remains in serious condition.

Authorities said the vehicle involved is possibly a full size pickup truck or large SUV.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed a man walking on State Route 16 near O’Bannon Avenue around 11p.m. to contact Newark Police at (740)670-7200.