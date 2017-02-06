Preparing for College

Muskingum County high school seniors and college students should start applying for education scholarships soon for the next academic year.

The Muskingum County Community Foundation has many scholarships listed on their website and three scholarships that they feel the community should know about.

The 2017 Beckwith Farm Scholarship, 2017 Josephine Seback Scholarship, and 2017 Herbert P. Jones Music Scholarship are all accepting applications and the deadline for those will be on .

“One big thing about our scholarships is that we write our checks directly to the students,” Educational Assistant, Katie McCarty said. “So they don’t have to show it to the school, which they could then lose some financial aid through the school.”

McCarty said the students will be able to put the funds towards education costs such as books, transportation, and school fees without losing out on financial aid.

M.C.C.F. is also hosting College Night on at Ohio University Zanesville Campus Center from 6:00 to 8:30 in the evening.

“Learn a little about the college atmosphere, the college possibilities, their careers, the majors and things like that,” McCarty said. “They can learn about financial aid and scholarships. We try and make an arrangement of different things the students can learn about.”

For more information on scholarships and scholarship applications check out the Muskingum County Community Foundation website at mccf.org. Registrations for the College Night event can also be made through .