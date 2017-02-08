Prosecutor, police urge public opposition to killer’s parole

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati are urging members of the public to let the state parole board know they oppose parole for an Ohio inmate convicted of murder in a police officer’s 1974 slaying.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs), police and Cincinnati officer David Cole’s widow jointly appealed Wednesday for an outpouring of community input to the Ohio Parole Authority before a March release hearing planned for Roland Reaves.

Authorities were stunned in 1994 when Reaves’ murder co-defendant, Ricardo Woods, was paroled. Deters says the 65-year-old Reaves should only leave prison “feet first.”

Cheryl Cole Candelaresi says she’s still fighting for the husband she lost 43 years ago, and for all officers.

A state corrections department spokeswoman says some 400 messages of opposition to Reaves’ parole have been processed this week.