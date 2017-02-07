Rotary asked to assist with Wreaths Across America

A local woman has been volunteering her time the last five years to place wreaths at the Arlington National Cemetery and is now asking others to join in.

The Zanesville Noon Rotary heard from fellow member April Cohagen-Gibson about her experience with Wreaths Across America. Cohagen-Gibson said there are a total of 600 trucks carrying 5,000 wreaths traveling to Arlington National Cemetery each year.

“When we go to this site at [Arlington National Cemetery] and we place that wreath,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “We always say that veterans name and then we say ‘Thank you for your service.’ and we know, they know we’re there and they can hear us.”

There are 137 veteran cemetery’s throughout the United States that are honored and all branches are recognized. Now Cohagen-Gibson wants Rotary to assist in honoring veterans at Greenwood Cemetery in Zanesville and Arlington National Cemetery.

“I would like to see Rotary, and I’m going to strongly encourage that , that we can assist in making the wreaths and when I head back there next year,” said Cohagen-Gibson. “ , I’m going to honor with five wreaths from Rotary.”

For non-Rotary members who would also like to either volunteer or donate towards Wreaths Across America Nationally and locally call April Cohagen-Gibson at (740) 607-8380 for assistance.