Russian runner Antyukh announces retirement

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian runner Natalia Antyukh has announced her retirement days after being stripped of an Olympic relay medal due to a teammate’s doping offense.

Russian state news agency R-Sport quotes Antyukh, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles, as saying she has had “enough” of competing and will not race any more.

The 35-year-old Antyukh struggled last season ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and wasn’t selected for the Russian track and field team, which then was banned from taking part over widespread doping.

Antyukh also won bronze in the 400m in 2004 and silver in the 4×400 relay, but lost her 4×400 relay silver from 2012 on Wednesday when it was announced traces of a banned steroid were found in teammate Antonina Krivoshapka’s sample during retesting.