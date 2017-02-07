Siena rallies to beat Iona 81-79 behind Ogunyemi

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Javion Ogunyemi scored 17 points, Marquis Wright added 16 and a go-ahead free throw with 13 seconds left, and Siena rallied from 13 points down to beat Iona 81-79 on Tuesday night, ending the Gaels’ six-game win streak.

Wright made two from the line to put Siena ahead for good 80-79 and Ahsante Shivers iced it with a free throw before Rickey McGill missed a shot at the buzzer.

Deyshonee Much’s two free throws tied it at 78 with 18 seconds left before Jon Severe made one of two for a 79-78 Iona lead.

Down 13 in the second half, Siena rallied to a 68-67 lead on Lavon Long’s free throw. Iona tied it at 72 on McGill’s 3-point play, but Wright and Shivers each hit 3s and Siena led 78-74.

Long added 14 points with 11 rebounds, Nico Clareth also scored 14, and Shivers had 11 for the Saints (11-14, 8-6 Mid-American Athletic), who trailed 43-33 at halftime after shooting just 30.6 percent from the floor.

McGill led Iona (16-9, 9-5) with 21.