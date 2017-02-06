Tilton Gives 2017 State of The City Address

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- On Monday, February 6th, at the Zanesville City Council Chambers, Mayor Jeff Tilton addressed the citizens of Zanesville in his annual State of The City speech.

Mayor Tilton began his speech by first addressing all of those who have and continue to contribute to the City of Zanesville. He then spoke of all of the vast accomplishments in 2016 and pointing out one of the most important ones, the comprehensive plan.

Mayor Tilton also said that he has a big list of projects to complete in 2017.

“We’re putting in a new bridge on deer born street this year, they’ll be a lot of paving done this year,” said Tilton. “Some will be done by our [City of Zanesville] crews and a lot by ODOT.”

Tilton said that he plans on finishing the water line on Linden Avenue and then pave it by the end of this year. Maple avenue was another water line project that Tilton said he wants to get replaced this year.

Outside of city roadway construction, Tilton emphasized on how the city of Zanesville needs to have more access to high-speed broadband internet in downtown Zanesville and throughout the city.

Tilton said that he still has the same goals from the first day he became mayor.

“First thing I said when I first became mayor, the only thing I ever wanted to do was make Zanesville a better place from when I started to when I finished and I think that we are doing very well.”