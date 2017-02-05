Tournament draw for high school girls basketball

Sunday was the tournament draw for OHSAA girl’s basketball. The sectional tournament will begin Feb. 13. Here is a complete list of seeding for the MVL teams and Zanesville high schools and who and where they will be playing. The boy’s draw will be on Feb. 12.

EAST DISTRICT

DII:

Feb. 22 – 7 p.m. #4 Maysville vs. #22 East Liverpool

Feb. 22 – 7 p.m. #16 John Glenn at #11 Buckeye Local

Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #2 Tri-Valley vs. #13 River View/#14 Indian Valley

Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #6 Morgan vs. #18 Claymont

Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #10 Philo at/vs. #9 Dover/#19 Steubenville

DIII:

Feb 22 – 7 p.m. #12 West Muskingum at #4 Buckeye Trail

DIV:

Feb 23 – 7 p.m. #4 Rosecrans vs. #15 Toronto

CENTRAL DISTRICT

DI:

Feb 18 – 7 p.m. #13 Zanesville vs. #30 Groveport Madison





SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

DII:

Feb 15 – 6:15 p.m. #1 Sheridan vs. #8 Gallia Academy/#9 Athens (at Logan)

DIII:

Feb 15 – 8 p.m. #10 New Lexington vs. #7 Wellston (at Athens)

Feb 18 – 12:15 p.m. #5 Crooksville vs. #4 Nelsonville-York (at Athens)