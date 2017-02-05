Tournament draw for high school girls basketball

Sunday was the tournament draw for OHSAA girl’s basketball. The sectional tournament will begin Feb. 13. Here is a complete list of seeding for the MVL teams and Zanesville high schools and who and where they will be playing. The boy’s draw will be on Feb. 12.
EAST DISTRICT
DII:
Feb. 22 – 7 p.m. #4 Maysville vs. #22 East Liverpool
Feb. 22 – 7 p.m. #16 John Glenn at #11 Buckeye Local
Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #2 Tri-Valley vs. #13 River View/#14 Indian Valley
Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #6 Morgan vs. #18 Claymont
Feb 25 – 1 p.m. #10 Philo at/vs. #9 Dover/#19 Steubenville
DIII:
Feb 22 – 7 p.m. #12 West Muskingum at #4 Buckeye Trail
DIV:
Feb 23 – 7 p.m. #4 Rosecrans vs. #15 Toronto
CENTRAL DISTRICT
DI:
Feb 18 – 7 p.m. #13 Zanesville vs. #30 Groveport Madison
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
DII:
Feb 15 – 6:15 p.m. #1 Sheridan vs. #8 Gallia Academy/#9 Athens (at Logan)
DIII:
Feb 15 – 8 p.m. #10 New Lexington vs. #7 Wellston (at Athens)
Feb 18 – 12:15 p.m. #5 Crooksville vs. #4 Nelsonville-York (at Athens)