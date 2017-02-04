Travis powers Stanford past Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Reid Travis scored 13 of his 26 points in the final 8-plus minutes as Stanford pulled away to beat Utah 81-75 in a seesaw Pac-12 Conference game Saturday.

The Cardinal (12-11, 4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak in a contest that featured 14 lead changes and eight ties.

Travis shot 11 for 15 from the field and had his highest-scoring game since posting a career-best 29 against Kansas on Dec. 3. Limited by fouls to eight minutes in the first half, he dominated in the second half, scoring on an assortment of spinning drives and power moves.

Stanford took the lead for good when Robert Cartwright hit a 3-point shot for a 63-60 advantage with 7:15 left. Cartwright finished with 14 points while teammates Dorian Pickens and Marcus Allen scored 14 and 13, respectively.

Stanford shot 64 percent from the field in the second half and won despite missing five free throws in the final 1:18.

Tyler Rawson scored 20 points and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (15-8, 6-5), but the Utes missed nine free throws and had 17 turnovers.