UConn breezes to 97th straight win, 96-50 over Tulsa

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 97th consecutive win, 96-50 over Tulsa on Sunday.

The sophomore hit 10 of her 13 shots from the floor in reaching the 20-point plateau for the 12th time this season.

Saniya Chong added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies (22-0, 10-0 American Athletic Conference), who have now won 124 straight games against unranked opponents.

All five UConn starters scored in double figures. Katie Lou Samuelson, who has reached double digits in every game this season, had 16 points. Kia Nurse had 14 and Gabby Williams chipped in with 10.

Freshman Shug Dickson had 12 points lead Tulsa (8-15, 4-6).