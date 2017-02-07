UConn women get 98th straight win, 96-49 over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Napheesa Collier made all of her 10 shots while piling up 24 points, and top-ranked UConn rolled to a 96-49 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night that moved the Huskies within arm’s reach of the NCAA’s first triple-digit winning streak.

UConn’s 98th straight win was a blend of its hallmark balance and persistence. The Huskies (23-0, 11-0 American Athletic) made quick work of former UConn star Jamelle Elliott’s team, pulling ahead 49-22 at halftime with three players in double figures already.

And now, they’re two wins away from becoming the first team to roll off 100 in a row.

The Huskies improved to 17-0 all-time against Cincinnati (14-9, 5-5), led by their former star and assistant coach. Elliott remains close friends with UConn’s Geno Auriemma. They go out to dinner the night before their annual games and talk about everything except what’s coming up.