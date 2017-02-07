“Unite & Light the Way Out of Darkness” brings community together

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- The ‘Unite and Light the Way Out of Darkness’ prayer and candle light vigil took place earlier Tuesday night.

Dozens gathered to support the fight against opioid addiction at the James Singer Activity Center. The event was focused on rallying the community together to gain support for those who are in need of treatment.

Multiple speakers gave their own testimonials and experiences that they’ve had with drug addictions and how their life was affected.

Christy Kinder, Event Organizer, said that the community has to start somewhere and they also have to work together in order to put an end to the drug problem.

“We got to let people know they’re not alone in this, that there is hope and we’re all here together to make that hope happen,” said Kinder.

Kinder said that tonight’s crowd was amazing in both attendance and support.

“It means the world to me, This is happening. The community is coming together and we’re going to make this happen. We’re doing it.”

Kinder said that this was a great event to get started and she hopes to get more of the community together and involved to help put an end to opioid addiction.