W.W.II. Veteran visits local school

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local students got the opportunity to listen to a World War II veteran’s memories of the war and the impacts that made on not just himself but all of America.

Mid-East Career and Technology Center’s Social Studies Instructor, Dustin Milliner invited Donald Jakeway, an original member of the 82 Airborne Division 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment to share his book ‘Paratroopers Do or Die!!’ and discuss his experience in the War.

“The idea of getting into the Airborne then, you get an extra $50.00 of months pay,” said Jakeway. “Well there was eight in my family and Dad was working for $1.00 a day. So we got $100.00 a month for jumping and I sent most of my money home to them. ”

Jakeway first tried to join the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy, but couldn’t pass through for he had too many teeth pulled.

Jakeway said an acquaintance asked him to apply as a Paratrooper and even though he didn’t know what a Paratrooper was he agreed and passed the physical test.

Jakeway fought in Normandy, Holland, and the Battle of the Bulge.

Now Jakeway discusses how the United States of America could have been different if Germany won.

“The biggest message I have for them, if [Adolph Hitler] would have won the war as he had planned; See they had our country divided,” Jakeway said. “If they would have won the war the Japanese would have got from the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains, from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi would have been Italian, and from Mississippi to the Atlantic Ocean would have been German.”

Jakeway said our lives would be ruled by a dictatorship and we wouldn’t have the same freedoms we have now.

Jakeway also wants students to understand they don’t need to do drugs, drinking, or any other act others may want them to participate in. They can be their own person for they have the freedom to be whoever they want.

This can all be read in Jakeway’s book ‘Paratroopers Do or Die!!’ which can be found on Amazon by searching Don Jakeway.