Weather Discussion

MONDAY 2/6:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain Showers. Thunder Possible. Warm & Breezy. Low 47

TUESDAY: Rain Likely. Few Storms. Windy & Warmer. High 63

DISCUSSION:

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will top off in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy during the overnight, with rain likely, especially after midnight. Thunder will be possible. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s. It will be rather breezy at times.

Rain will continue into the day on Tuesday, with a few storms possible as well. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the lower 60s! Winds will be stronger, with gusts of 40+ possible. A chance for strong to severe storms will be with us during the late afternoon, with a cold front moving through. Colder air will move in behind the front.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Thursday and Friday, before they moderate back into the 50s for the weekend.

Have a Great Monday!

