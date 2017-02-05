Zanesville Community Theatre presents Forgiven: A Fairy Tale

A fairy tale has come to Zanesville

Zanesville Community Theatre is performing Forgiven: A Fairy Tale next Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. The Director, Sarah Gantzer describes the play as a twist on fairy tales as it shows the characters growing up around a Witch gradually turning wicked.

“Things happen in life as they do in school when you’re a kid. So she decides to become wicked, so she grows up and decides to curse all of these characters. So the show just kind of goes through her story and what happens and the choices she makes and its called forgiven for a reason. So of course since it is a fairy tale central, then it does have a happy ending.”

Gantzer encourages everyone to come out and see a fun and family oriented play that everyone can connect with.

“It’s lovely because fairy tales are something that everyone can relate to. You might have heard a different version but there is a connection there whether you are three or a hundred and three. You know who Rapunzel is, you know who Snow White is. So you have some familiarity and then it’s just nice to take your kids to see a show like that.”

For more information on upcoming plays and to order tickets visit their website at www.zct.org