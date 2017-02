Zanesville Community Theatre presents Forgiven: A Fairy Tale

A fairy tale has come to Zanesville

Zanesville Community Theatre is performing Forgiven: A Fairy Tale next Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. The Director, Sarah Gantzer describes the play as a twist on fairy tales as it shows the characters growing up around a Witch gradually turning wicked.

“Things happen in life as they do in school when you’re a kid. So she decides to become wicked, so she grows up and decides to curse all of┬áthese characters. So the show just kind of goes through her story and what happens and the choices she makes and its called forgiven for a reason. So of course since it is a fairy tale central, then it does have a happy ending.”

Gantzer encourages everyone to come out and see a fun and family oriented play that everyone can connect with.

“It’s lovely because fairy tales are something that everyone can relate to. You might have heard a different version but there is a connection there whether you are three or a hundred and three. You know who Rapunzel is, you know who Snow White is. So you have some familiarity and then it’s just nice to take your kids to see a show like that.”

For more information on upcoming plays and to order tickets visit their website at www.zct.org