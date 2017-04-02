2 vehicles stolen from dealership where owners were killed

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police are looking for two vehicles stolen from a Cleveland dealership where the couple who owned the business were found shot to death last week.

Police initially couldn’t say if any vehicles were taken but have since determined that the lot is missing two: a white 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe and a silver 2008 BMW 528i.

Investigators haven’t made any arrests in the deaths of Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola, who were found last Friday by their 19-year-old son. They had been shot in the head.

Cleveland.com reports that city officials initially identified Tomola as Trina Kuznik.