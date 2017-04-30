2017 Muskingum County K-12 Art Exhibition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Museum of Art unveiled a local exhibition Sunday featuring a younger crowd of artists.

The 2017 Muskingum County K-12 Student Art Exhibition was a collaboration between regional art instructors, the Zanesville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Zanesville Museum of Art.

Laine Snyder, Executive Director of the Zanesville Museum of Art, said that supporting the arts is something that is extremely important to them.

“Whenever we can extend a hand and support community art education [we do],” said Snyder. “These are the next community leaders that are involved in math and science and they need to know how to think creatively and so our art educators in the community schools help with that.”

Out of the hundreds of students that participated from over 10 area schools, 13 students received cash prizes courtesy of the Community Bank and AAUW.

The awards are as follows:

Best in Show Award

Morgan Kerr, Philo High School, Grade 12.

Avant-Garde Awards

Brenna Milliner, Pike Elementary, Grade 1.

Harry Garland, Zane Grey Elementary, Grade 2.

Nathan Lanning, Larry Miller Intermediate School, Grade 4.

Ashlynn Martin, Adamsville Elementary, Grade 4.

Kaila Smith, Adamsville Elementary, Grade 6.

Conner Reed, East Muskingum Middle School, Grade 7.

Makenzie Vandenbark, West Muskingum High School, Grade 9.

Bryar Cosgrave, Philo High School, Grade 12.

Honorable Mention Awards

Mashayla Marple, Zane Grey Elementary, Kindergarten.

Morgan Smith, Larry Miller Intermediate School, Grade 3.

Lydia Young, Maysville Middle School, Grade 7.

Mikah Fikes, West Muskingum High School, Grade 9.

Nannette Sherman, President of the Zanesville Chapter of AAUW, said she thinks the show gives students an opportunity to see how much their work means not only to themselves, but to others as well.

“There’s a couple pieces in here that really speak to me personally and so I think it’s neat for the kids to see that although they did it and it’s theirs, it does something to other people, it ignites something special in each of us,” said Sherman.

The exhibition will be on display until May 20th in the Great Gallery at the Zanesville Museum of Art at 620 Military Road.