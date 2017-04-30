2017 OHSAA baseball tournament draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The schedule for the 2017 OHSAA baseball tournament is set as seeds and games were assigned Sunday afternoon.
The tournament will start on Monday May 8. The following is a list of the MVL teams, plus Zanesville and Rosecrans, and who they will open the post season with. The state tournament will be June 1-3 at Huntington Park in Columbus.
CENTRAL DISTRICT
Division I
May 10 5 p.m. #14 Tri-Valley vs. Upper Arlington/Franklin Heights
May 10 5 p.m. #18 Westerville Central at #16 Zanesville
EAST DISTRICT
Division II
May 6 1 p.m. #15 Philo at #14 Morgan
May 9 5 p.m. #3 John Glenn vs. Morgan/Philo
May 9 5 p.m. #10 Cambridge at #8 Maysville
Division III
May 6 1 p.m. #15 West Muskingum at #11 Ridgewood
Division IV
May 6 1 p.m. #5 Frontier at #4 Bishop Rosecrans
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Division II
May 8 5 p.m. #9 New Lexington at #8 McClain
May 11 5 p.m. #1 Sheridan vs. New Lexington/McClain
Division III
May 10 5 p.m. #10 Crooksville at #7 Rock Hill