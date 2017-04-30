2017 OHSAA baseball tournament draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The schedule for the 2017 OHSAA baseball tournament is set as seeds and games were assigned Sunday afternoon.

The tournament will start on Monday May 8. The following is a list of the MVL teams, plus Zanesville and Rosecrans, and who they will open the post season with. The state tournament will be June 1-3 at Huntington Park in Columbus.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Division I

May 10 5 p.m. #14 Tri-Valley vs. Upper Arlington/Franklin Heights

May 10 5 p.m. #18 Westerville Central at #16 Zanesville

EAST DISTRICT

Division II

May 6 1 p.m. #15 Philo at #14 Morgan

May 9 5 p.m. #3 John Glenn vs. Morgan/Philo

May 9 5 p.m. #10 Cambridge at #8 Maysville

Division III

May 6 1 p.m. #15 West Muskingum at #11 Ridgewood

Division IV

May 6 1 p.m. #5 Frontier at #4 Bishop Rosecrans



SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Division II

May 8 5 p.m. #9 New Lexington at #8 McClain

May 11 5 p.m. #1 Sheridan vs. New Lexington/McClain

Division III

May 10 5 p.m. #10 Crooksville at #7 Rock Hill