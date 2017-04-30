COLUMBUS, Ohio – The schedule for the 2017 OHSAA softball tournament is set as seeds and games were assigned Sunday afternoon.

The tournament will start on Monday May 6. The following is a list of the MVL teams, plus Zanesville, and who they will open the post season with. The state tournament will be June 1-3 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

2017 OHSAA softball tournament draw

Central District

Division I

May 10 5 p.m. #45 Zanesville at #10 Marysville

East District

Division II

May 10 5 p.m. #20 Morgan at #2 Tri-Valley

May 10 5 p.m. #10 Maysville vs. #13 Cambridge/#14 Buckeye Local

May 10 5 p.m. #5 John Glenn vs. #9 Carrollton/#17 East Liverpool

Division III

May 8 5 p.m. #11 West Muskingum at #5 Monroe Central

May 8 5 p.m. #13 Philo at #4 Indian Valley

Southeast District

Division II

May 10 5 p.m. #8 Hillsboro at #1 Sheridan

Division III

May 9 5 p.m. #9 Crooksville at #8 Southeastern

May 12 5 p.m. #6 Oak Hill at #3 New Lexington