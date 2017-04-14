Girl Scouts Hold DVD Drive for Clay Gardens Assisted Living

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The girls in Scout Troop 615 are holding a DVD movie drive for the residents at Clay Gardens Assisted Living Home.

Troop 615 has 8 members, consisting of 7th and 8th grade students from Tri-Valley Middle School, and they are trying to provide residents with a few more options on movie night. More importantly though, they’re trying to leave a lasting impact on the facility and it’s residents.

“Here soon we’re doing a movie drive for the residents at Clay Gardens’ place, to help them be entertained. The residents they all have sometimes ‘move nights’, and they only have a few movies so they need some more,” said Jordan Stillion, one of the members of Girl Scout Troop 615.

The residents are looking for classic movies, westerns, family movies, and comedies, if possible. They ask that those who donate refrain from giving any scary movies.

The girls are doing the drive as part of their Silver Award Project. The Silver Award is given to middle school scouts who complete community service hours at one particular location.

“That’s a project that takes 50 hours to complete. It’s a prestigious award that not very many girls complete because it takes 50 hours of service in one specific area. We’ve been visiting with the residents, we’ve painted nails with them, Easter egg hunts, coloring eggs, painting, all sorts of different things,” added Ava Fisher, another troop member.

The members said they began planning the project in September of 2015 when they were at one girl’s house and decided that they wanted to do something that they would be remembered by, and something that would continue even after they left. They have been making trips to Clay Gardens approximately three times a month since February of 2016 as they hope to build lasting, multi-generational relationships with the residents.

For the girls that plan to stick with Girl Scouts into high school, the next step would be the “Gold Award.” The Gold Award requires 80 hours of service, and scouts must complete that project individually, as opposed to with a group.

Community members can donate DVDs to Clay Gardens at any time. There is no end date for donations to be accepted. Clay Gardens is located at 3784 Frazeysburg Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701.

During the month of April, three other locations have agreed to accept donations on behalf of the troops and Clay Gardens and deliver any DVDs they receive at the end of the month. The three locations are:

“Walls of Books,” 3590 Maple Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701. Store Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10AM-5PM.

“A New Beginning,” 1204 Brandywine Blvd. Zanesville, OH 43701. Store Hours: Monday-Friday, 10AM-6PM, and Saturday, 11AM-4PM.

“Susie’s Favorites,” 2500 East Pike, Zanesville, OH 43701. Everyday 11AM-6PM.

For more information on Girl Scouts Troop 615 or their Silver Award Project, you can contact troop leader Heather Fisher at hdodson_fisher@yahoo.com.