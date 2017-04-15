Rolling Plains Church Holds Worship, Easter Egg Hunt

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Rolling Plains United Methodist Church also held their Easter egg hunt this afternoon.

Almost 300 hundred kids and adults showed up to hunt 4,000 eggs. Pastor John Alice said all their events are open to the entire community and it’s great way to get everyone together to celebrate this important holiday.

“Well we’ve been doing this Easter egg hunt for as long as I can remember, I’ve been here for four years myself. We just do it because we want to show the community the love of Christ in a positive and powerful way. And it’s just great fun to be able to open up the church, to be able to invite people, their kids, their family, their children to come and to just have a really good time celebrating this amazing Easter weekend,” said Pastor John.

While the kids love the eggs and the treats and prizes that come with them, Pastor John says the worship service that spreads the true meaning of the holiday is what’s most important.

“What’s really important around Easter time is to really help the young people, and children especially, understand the purpose of Easter and that Christ died on the cross for us, he’s been raised from the dead. So one of the things we’re doing right now is it’s called our ‘Kid’s Stuff’ worship experience, it’s a family worship experience that involves parents attending worship with their kids that involves all kinds of crazy skits, fun songs, and our children actually lead the worship service,” added Pastor John.

Rolling Plains has three worship services on Easter. The more traditional service will be held at 8:15AM, with their contemporary celebrations being held at 9:45, and 11:00AM.