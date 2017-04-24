John Glenn fighting for first place in MVL

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Much like the boys basketball season, the MVL baseball title race looks like it’ll come down to John Glenn, Tri-Valley, and Sheridan.

Coming into Monday the Little Muskies and Scotties were tied atop the MVL with 9-1 league records. John Glenn beat West Muskingum at home 6-3 and the Scotties had the day off so John Glenn moved into a half a game lead for first place. The Generals, the defending league champions, are right behind with an 8-2 MVL record.

Sheridan has six MVL games left. John Glenn and Tri-Valley has five left.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Cambridge 5

Rosecrans 6

New Philadelphia 0

Zanesville 4

Maysville 4

Sheridan 6

Morgan 5

Crooksville 4

Philo 1

New Lexington 6