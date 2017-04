LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian in Pataskala early Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the 8000 block of National Road.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Shawn Trimmer from the Pataskala area.

Sheriff’s are looking for a 2006-2010 maroon or red Honda Civic Coupe with front end damage that was involved in the hit and run.

The investigation is still ongoing.