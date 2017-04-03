3 ejections, you’re out: Texas St. baseball coach suspended

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Three ejections and you’re out for a game.

The Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday suspended Texas State baseball coach Ty Harrington one game after his third ejection this season. He missed Tuesday’s game against Texas, his alma mater.

Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson said in a statement that the conference is committed to sportsmanship and that there are consequences when unsportsmanlike behavior is exhibited.

Harrington’s third ejection came after arguing a called strike during the second inning of Saturday’s series finale against Louisiana-Monroe. Umpires also threw Harrington out of games April 4 against Prairie View and Feb. 18 in the season-opening series against Purdue.