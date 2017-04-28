31 Annual Cake Auction comes to a close

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 31 Annual Carr Center Cake Auction came to a close earlier this evening.

People spent the day calling in and bidding on cakes and incentives to support the Carr Center. Executive Director, Kim Hosler said this auction supports 25 to 35% of the funds they need for their programming.

“This is the biggest event of fundraising that we do and it’s really a nice event in terms of seeing the community come out,” Hosler said. “It will be close to 200 volunteers that help us to pull this event off and so it’s really hard to even begin to thank all of them, but we could not do this without them.”

For those that didn’t want to bid on a cake or incentive package, but just wanted to donate. The Carr Center added the Donor Board, which was sponsored by local banks and businesses. According to Hosler when a person called in to donate to the board the organization sponsoring the board at that time would match their price to double the funds.

“Those funds will go directly to a person, those are sort of scholarship funds that will go to services,” Hosler said. “There are people in this community that need our services yet they don’t have the financial means to enter in. So these funds go straight to them to help them out and that’s what is exciting about the donor board.”

Thanks to generous bidders, The Carr Center finished their 31 Annual Cake Auction with $112,000. Hosler said this year the large bids all came in within the last 15 to 20 minutes and it really became exciting then.

“It also makes you want to cry, because it’s just like a bunch of heroes,” Hosler said. “People just show up, make donations and be apart of the bidding process. It’s like this is what Zanesville is all about is this community of hearts that care about us the little Carr Center. We are grateful.”

Hosler wanted to thank the Zanesville community for all the support the Carr Center has received throughout this two-day event.