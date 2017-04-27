31st Cake Auction’s first Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 31st Annual Cake Auction has spent the first day taking calls and giving out cake.

The first day of the two-day auction started at 8:15 A.M. and according to Cake Auction Committee Chairman Scott Boyer about 5 to 6 cakes were auctioned off every 15 minutes.

“We don’t have any expectations, dollar-wise we may be down a little bit from last year, but you know we can still make that up,” Boyer said. “So we don’t really you know, people are calling, people are coming down and buying and that’s what we want. Then when it’s all over we take what we get and we’re happy with that.”

The Carr Center Cake Auction takes place in the Colony Square Mall and all people have to do is show up, see what cake they want to bid on and call in the number of the cake they want. The highest bidder wins the cake and whatever incentives comes along with it.

“If you haven’t ever been down here, I recommend coming down just to see it,” Boyer said. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in the excitement and things. So I say if you never have been out here, come out and look at the cakes. Of course they are leaving as soon as they are bought, they can pick them up and take them.”

is the last day for the cake auction for more information go to The Carr Center’s website at carrcenter.org and click the Cake Auction tab.