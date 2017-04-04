4 indicted for trafficking of drugs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local law enforcement announced the indictments of four individuals for drug trafficking.

The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Task Force along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force announced the indictments on Wednesday afternoon.

“We recently received some indictments from a grand jury on four different individuals for trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana,” said Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz.

The four indicted were Michael Darnell Brandon, Ronald Jerome Brandon, Tiea Rose Brandon and April May Jones.

Sheriff Lutz said the cases date back months.

“This has been the culmination of the investigation,” said Sheriff Lutz.

The drug task force executed four search warrants which resulted in the seizure of narcotics and numerous other items of evidence.

“We were able to seize 98 grams of cocaine and 177 grams of meth. Almost 1,000 grams of marijuana, two hand guns, a vehicle, $5,600 in cash, with a combined street total of all these drugs right around $60,000 ,” said Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury.

The investigation was partially facilitated by a number of citizen complaints that were called in. Sheriff Lutz and Chief Coury encourage the community to continue calling in as they continue fighting the drug problem.

Details on the indicted are as follows:

April May Jones, 41-years-old of Zanesville, was indicted on charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the 1st Degree with two counts, as well as a number of other drug and firearm related charges. She remains incarcerated in the Muskingum County Jail on $250,000 bond. (Pictured Below)

Ronald Jerome Brandon, 31-years-old of Zanesville, was indicted on charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the 1st Degree, Having Weapons Under Disability, a Felony of the 3rd Degree as well as multiple other drug related charges. He remains incarcerated in the Muskingum County Jail and his bond was not determined at the time of publication. (Pictured Below)

Michael Darnell Brandon, 26-years-old of Zanesville, was indicted on charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the 1st Degree as well as several other drug related charges. He was released after posting a $250,000 bond. (Pictured Below)

Tiea Rose Brandon, 33-years-old of Zanesville, was indicted on charges of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the 2nd Degree as well as Possession of Drugs, Cocaine a Felony of the 4th Degree. She was released after posting a $100,000 bond. (Pictured Below)

Anyone with any information or to report suspicious activity, contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 or the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700.