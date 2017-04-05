5 Russians banned for doping at Olympics, track worlds

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say five of the country’s athletes have been given two-year doping bans for offenses at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 track and field world championships.

The five include Antonina Krivoshapka, who won silver with the Russian 4×400 relay team at the Olympics, and Yevgenia Kolodko, who was the 2012 Olympic shot put silver medalist.

Both had previously been stripped of those medals by the International Olympic Committee.

Krivoshapka’s ban means she is likely to be stripped of 4×400 gold and individual 400 bronze medals from the 2013 world championships, while Kolodko could lose a silver medal from the 2013 European indoor championship.

There are also two-year bans for pole vaulter Dmitry Starodubtsev, discus thrower Vera Ganeyeva and hammer thrower Anna Bulgakova.