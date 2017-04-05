ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 5th Annual “Measure Up to Mental Health” fundraising event is set to take place next weekend.

It may be the fifth year for the event, but this year will be a little different than years past. There will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Tom Quinn Sr. who passed away last November, and was a huge advocate for mental health awareness.

His son and President of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Six County, Paul Quinn said the “Recovery Rocks” party will be in his fathers honor.

“This year we really want to pay tribute to him and all the work that he’s done in the community on behalf of the mentally ill,” said Quinn. “People that knew my father knew he loved people he loved to party and he was very passionate about caring for the mental health of our community, and this event brings both those things together.”

NAMI partners up with the Knights of Columbus “Measure Up” Campaign to put on the event. It will be on Saturday, April 29th at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 275 Sunrise Center. Entertainment will be provided by Remember Then, a 50’s and 60’s rock band.

Tickets are $15 and proceeds benefit NAMI services for the mentally ill and their families as well as the Starlight School.

Bruce Kolopajlo, Knights of Columbus Member, has been involved with the “Measure Up” Campaign and the event since it’s inception.

“One of the big things that we do here as a charity is we promote mental health in our community,” said Kolopajlo. “Half of the money will go to the Starlight School here in Zanesville and the other half will go to NAMI.”

Tickets can be purchased at Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl or at Knights of Columbus.