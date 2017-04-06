ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 6th Annual Walk with a Twist is set for this weekend.

The walk will start at Fair Oaks Baptist Church on Woodlawn Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will proceed through the historic Putnam area.

As in previous years, the walk will honor Dan Fraunfelter, who lost his battle with cancer.

His brother, and event organizer, Jim Fraunfelter said all proceeds raised benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Dan was an advocate of children and what better thing can we do than to have a walk that goes to [the] children. And it’s a 100% donation to them,” said Jim.

In previous years the funds they raised have provided transportation for children and their families to St. Jude, wheelchairs for the children in the hospital and of course gone to the research program to continue the search for a cure.

A cure that Jim said the community has a vested interest in.

“I’ve been here all my life, 61 years, and I don’t think there aren’t very many people in this town that have not been touched by cancer, and anything that we can try and do to help prevent something down the road or have a cure, I think this community is 100% for it,” Jim said.

For more information on the walk you can contact Jim at (740) 607-7228. To donate in Dan’s honor visit www.stjude.org.