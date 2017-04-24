Aaron Hernandez’s Connecticut hometown prepares for funeral

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s Connecticut hometown is preparing to say farewell to him.

A private funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for the former New England Patriots tight end, who was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last week. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Services will be at a funeral home in Bristol. The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

Hernandez’s family in a statement Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn.

Scientists at Boston University are studying Hernandez’s brain for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.