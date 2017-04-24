Agency aiming to collect more child support alters approach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials collecting child support payments in and around Ohio’s capital are trying to use a less bureaucratic, more customer-oriented approach to attempt to get more parents to make those payments.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2p8Xae7 ) reports the Franklin County Child Support Enforcement Agency is among eight such agencies altering how they treat parents as part of an experimental federal program.

Director Susan Brown says the agency has used a punitive approach for decades, but it’s trying to change its reputation and make the child-support process less intimidating and overwhelming for the parents involved.

The paperwork has been simplified, and workers try to help parents find ways to resolve child-support issues. The agency sends thank-you notes to encourage parents to continuing making their payments, and business-reply envelopes to make it more convenient.

