AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 15, 2017 at 8:41 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton75502032105242166
Lehigh Valley7547235099256218
Providence7543226496229185
Hershey7542228395249211
Bridgeport7544273192216207
Springfield7531339273192205
Hartford7524454254193275
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7537247788227225
Toronto7642294189245207
Albany7639322383204206
St. John’s7636308282216220
Utica7535317279193215
Rochester7632410367205240
Binghamton7528432260189262
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7543198599247197
Grand Rapids7546231598246189
Milwaukee7543254393224210
Charlotte7539296185209204
Cleveland7639294486195198
Iowa7535317279177194
Manitoba7629375568197242
Rockford7525389362173241
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose6743163594230173
San Diego6742203289216175
Ontario67362010183196185
Stockton6734256276207186
Bakersfield6732295170197186
Texas7534361473221259
Tucson6728318064181232
San Antonio7526425259178237
