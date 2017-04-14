AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton75502032105242166
Lehigh Valley7446235097251214
Providence7443225495225180
Hershey7542228395249211
Bridgeport7544273192216207
Springfield7531339273192205
Hartford7524454254193275
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7542284189244203
Syracuse7537247788227225
Albany7538322381201206
St. John’s7535308280212219
Utica7535317279193215
Rochester7532400367205237
Binghamton7528432260189262
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7443197598245194
Grand Rapids7546231598246189
Milwaukee7442254391218208
Charlotte7539296185209204
Cleveland7639294486195198
Iowa7434317277174192
Manitoba7629375568197242
Rockford7425379362171235
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose6743163594230173
San Diego6641203287212172
Ontario66362010082193181
Stockton6633256274205185
Bakersfield6632285170196184
Texas7433361471220259
Tucson6728318064181232
San Antonio7426415259178236
