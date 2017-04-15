AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|76
|51
|20
|3
|2
|107
|247
|170
|Lehigh Valley
|76
|48
|23
|5
|0
|101
|260
|219
|Hershey
|76
|43
|22
|8
|3
|97
|252
|211
|Providence
|76
|43
|23
|6
|4
|96
|229
|188
|Bridgeport
|76
|44
|28
|3
|1
|92
|220
|212
|Springfield
|76
|32
|33
|9
|2
|75
|197
|206
|Hartford
|76
|24
|46
|4
|2
|54
|194
|280
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|76
|38
|24
|7
|7
|90
|232
|227
|Toronto
|76
|42
|29
|4
|1
|89
|245
|207
|Albany
|76
|39
|32
|2
|3
|83
|204
|206
|St. John’s
|76
|36
|30
|8
|2
|82
|216
|220
|Utica
|76
|35
|32
|7
|2
|79
|195
|220
|Rochester
|76
|32
|41
|0
|3
|67
|205
|240
|Binghamton
|76
|28
|44
|2
|2
|60
|190
|266
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|75
|43
|19
|8
|5
|99
|247
|197
|Grand Rapids
|76
|47
|23
|1
|5
|100
|251
|190
|Milwaukee
|76
|43
|26
|4
|3
|93
|225
|215
|Charlotte
|75
|39
|29
|6
|1
|85
|209
|204
|Cleveland
|76
|39
|29
|4
|4
|86
|195
|198
|Iowa
|75
|35
|31
|7
|2
|79
|177
|194
|Manitoba
|76
|29
|37
|5
|5
|68
|197
|242
|Rockford
|75
|25
|38
|9
|3
|62
|173
|241
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|67
|43
|16
|3
|5
|94
|230
|173
|San Diego
|67
|42
|20
|3
|2
|89
|216
|175
|Ontario
|67
|36
|20
|10
|1
|83
|196
|185
|Stockton
|67
|34
|25
|6
|2
|76
|207
|186
|Bakersfield
|67
|32
|29
|5
|1
|70
|197
|186
|Texas
|75
|34
|36
|1
|4
|73
|221
|259
|Tucson
|67
|28
|31
|8
|0
|64
|181
|232
|San Antonio
|75
|26
|42
|5
|2
|59
|178
|237
