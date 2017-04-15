AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 15, 2017 at 9:50 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton76512032107247170
Lehigh Valley76482350101260219
Hershey7643228397252211
Providence7643236496229188
Bridgeport7644283192220212
Springfield7632339275197206
Hartford7624464254194280
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7638247790232227
Toronto7642294189245207
Albany7639322383204206
St. John’s7636308282216220
Utica7635327279195220
Rochester7632410367205240
Binghamton7628442260190266
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7543198599247197
Grand Rapids76472315100251190
Milwaukee7643264393225215
Charlotte7539296185209204
Cleveland7639294486195198
Iowa7535317279177194
Manitoba7629375568197242
Rockford7525389362173241
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose6743163594230173
San Diego6742203289216175
Ontario67362010183196185
Stockton6734256276207186
Bakersfield6732295170197186
Texas7534361473221259
Tucson6728318064181232
San Antonio7526425259178237
