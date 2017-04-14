AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton74501932105241164
Lehigh Valley7446235097251214
Providence7443225495225180
Hershey7441228393247210
Bridgeport7444263192216200
Springfield7430339271185205
Hartford7424444254189270
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto7542284189244203
Syracuse7436247786223224
Albany7438312381197201
St. John’s7535308280212219
Utica7434317277188211
Rochester7431400365200233
Binghamton7428422260188258
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7443197598245194
Grand Rapids7445231596243187
Milwaukee7442254391218208
Cleveland7539284486195197
Charlotte7439295184207201
Iowa7434317277174192
Manitoba7528375566196242
Rockford7425379362171235
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose6743163594230173
San Diego6641203287212172
Ontario66362010082193181
Stockton6633256274205185
Bakersfield6632285170196184
Texas7433361471220259
Tucson6728318064181232
San Antonio7426415259178236
