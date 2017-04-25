AHL Playoff Glance

by Associated Press on April 25, 2017 at 10:54 pm
All Times EDT
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1, Providence 1

Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT

Thursday, April 27: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 30: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3:05 p.m.

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0

Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT

Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 30: Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

North Division
St. John’s 1, Syracuse 1

Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Wednesday, April 26: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 29: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Albany 1, Toronto 1

Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0

Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2

Wednesday, April 26: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 29: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Charlotte 2, Chicago 2

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0

Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT

Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1

x-Wednesday, April 26: Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 0

Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, April 28: Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 1: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Pacific Division
San Jose 1, Stockton 1

Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4

Friday, April 28: San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 2: Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego 1, Ontario 1

Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Friday, April 28: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Monday, May 1: San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 2: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division

TBD

North Division

TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division

TBD

Pacific Division

TBD

___

CONFERENCE FINALS
EASTERN CONFERENCE

TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

TBD

___

CALDER CUP FINALS
(Best-of-seven)

TBD

