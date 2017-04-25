AHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|DIVISION SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1, Providence 1
Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT
Thursday, April 27: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7:05 p.m.
Friday, April 28: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3:05 p.m.
|Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT
Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
|North Division
|St. John’s 1, Syracuse 1
Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT
Wednesday, April 26: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 28: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 29: St. John’s at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|Albany 1, Toronto 1
Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0
Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2
Wednesday, April 26: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 29: Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|Charlotte 2, Chicago 2
Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0
Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2
Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT
Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1
x-Wednesday, April 26: Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 0
Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT
Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2
Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, April 28: Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 1: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|San Jose 1, Stockton 1
Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0
Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4
Friday, April 28: San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 30: San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 2: Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|San Diego 1, Ontario 1
Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2
Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1
Friday, April 28: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Monday, May 1: San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 2: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
TBD
|North Division
TBD
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
TBD
|Pacific Division
TBD
___
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
TBD
___
|CALDER CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-seven)
TBD