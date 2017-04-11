Ailing Josh Donaldson not starting in Blue Jays’ home opener

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson has a sore calf and is not in the lineup for the struggling Toronto Blue Jays for their home opener.

The team also said Tuesday that closer Roberto Osuna has been activated off the 10-day disabled list and is available against the Milwaukee Brewers. He had been out with a sore neck.

With Donaldson sidelined, Ryan Goins will start at third and bat ninth. Donaldson left Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay with a sore right calf, the same injury the 2015 AL MVP had in spring training.

Says manager John Gibbons: “It’s still hanging around. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. He’s a big piece, obviously.”

The last-place Blue Jays are 1-5, matching their worst start through six games. Toronto’s slugging percentage is .297, the lowest in the AL.

Toronto optioned right-hander Casey Lawrence to Triple-A to make room for Osuna.