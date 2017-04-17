American Pride is hosting Clean up Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local business is welcoming spring season by letting the community try their new lawnmowers and finishing the week off by cleaning up Zanesville.

American Pride Power Equipment is having Cub Cadet come to Zanesville on Wednesday April 19, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. President of American Pride Power Equipment Ryan Dodson said Cub Cadet will offer test drives, door prizes, and discounts to those who attend.

“[Cub Cadet’s] been here a couple of different years and it’s always a big day,” Dodson said. “They bring some coupons down on mowers so definitely be a great day to buy a new mower if you need one for the spring.”

Saturday April 22, 2017 is Earth Day and American Pride is hosting Zanesville Pride Community Clean-up Day, where anyone can come and join American pride in cleaning up designated on-ramps and off-ramps.

“We had an excellent turn out last year and loaded a big dumpster full of trash and it’s amazing what a small group of people can do in a short amount of time,” Dodson said. “So it’s just a great event and a way to clean up the town.”

The Zanesville Clean-up will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. with a cookout following. They’ll have safety vest’s, trash bags, and gloves provided, but encourage others to bring some of their own supplies.

Dodson said he got a lot of excellent feedback on last year’s clean-up day and it really made a difference when driving on off-ramps and on-ramps and not having to see trash lying around.

“Good people need to be good citizens, and this is our town we take pride in it,” said Dodson.

For more information call American Pride Power Equipment at (740) 454-7224.