American Pride Leads Clean-Up Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Parts of Zanesville got a bit of a makeover this morning as locals took part in the American Pride Clean-Up Day.

Dozens of community members joined together on a cool morning to clean up trash on the cities on-and-off ramps. Work will continue tomorrow with the hopes of some warmer weather.

“We had a couple dozen people out this morning, held back probably a little bit by the weather today, so there’s a few areas that we’re not going to get to. It’s supposed to be a lot nicer tomorrow and we still have some signs left of areas that need done so you’re welcome to stop by tomorrow and pick up a ramp if you still want to help out,” said Ryan Dodson, Owner of American Pride Power Equipment.

Wanting to put the city’s “best foot forward” and improve the appearance not only for residents, but also for those visiting or passing through, is part of the motivation for Dodson. Pride has been a staple of his business and he hopes those residents can take pride in helping improve their community.

Dodson says that he and his staff clean up the areas near his store every spring and hopes to bring the community together to improve all areas of the city.

“Lots of folks comment on how nice the area looks around our store and if we could get some other areas done and pull the community together, and have a little cookout, and make it a fun event and give everyone the spirit of participation and good civic responsibility then, you know, just make a difference wherever we can,” Dodson added.

Those interested in volunteering tomorrow can go to American Pride Power Equipment located at 700 McIntire Ave.